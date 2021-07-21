Stifel Nicolaus Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$21.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZEF opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.