Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SL Green Realty Put Options (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,015 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,310% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

