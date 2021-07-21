Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.43% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $39,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 81.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

