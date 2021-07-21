Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.69 on Friday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $4,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 339,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

