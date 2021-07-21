Strike 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.11 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Strike has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $35.15 or 0.00109380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $102.98 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00037915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00105648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00143819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,198.59 or 1.00206186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,930,023 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

