Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Receives Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.00.

Stryker stock opened at $255.18 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after buying an additional 132,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

