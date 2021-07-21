Studio City International (MSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.

Shares of MSC opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Studio City International has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

