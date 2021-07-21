Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $11.12. Studio City International shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 593 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.
Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
Featured Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.