Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $11.12. Studio City International shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 593 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.