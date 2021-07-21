Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. Its operating segments consists of Basic Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Plastics, Information Technology related Chemicals, Health and Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Basic Chemicals segment produces organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic fiber raw materials, methyl methacrylate products, alumina products, additives and dyestuffs. Petrochemicals and Plastics segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials and battery components. Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials and feed additives. Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical and radiation therapy equipment. Others segment provides supply of electrical power and stea “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.07. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.91.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

