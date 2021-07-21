Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $518.00

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 508.16 ($6.64), with a volume of 957568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.68).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Sumo Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £854.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 378.77.

In related news, insider Carl Cavers bought 472 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

About Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.