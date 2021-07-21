Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SU. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 407.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

