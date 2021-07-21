Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NOVA opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

