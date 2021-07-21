Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $80.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 208,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.