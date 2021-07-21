Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,645,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 2.9% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $142,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. 229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,929. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

