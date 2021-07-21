Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 165,765 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,555,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.