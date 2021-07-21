SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post earnings of $6.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $561.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $568.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $217.23 and a 52-week high of $608.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

