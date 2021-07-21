SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post earnings of $6.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $561.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $568.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $217.23 and a 52-week high of $608.84.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.