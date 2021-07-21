Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Rating Increased to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a SEK 93 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 85.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Pareto Securities began coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of SVNLY stock remained flat at $$5.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 191,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,907. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

