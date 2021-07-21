Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Swiss Life stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

