Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.58 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $16.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of SYF traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,591,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,355. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

