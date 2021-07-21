Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Up 26.6% in June

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,500 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 441,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.95. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $5,331,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.