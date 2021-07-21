SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $490,812.75 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SYNNEX stock opened at $113.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SYNNEX by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in SYNNEX by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNX. increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

