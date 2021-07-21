SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $490,812.75 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SYNNEX stock opened at $113.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SYNNEX by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in SYNNEX by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on SNX. increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
