Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

