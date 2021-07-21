Tao Fu Sells 10,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total value of $1,594,000.00.

ZLAB stock opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.90.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

