TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Trading Down 7.2%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.50. 12,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 438,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.07.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

