TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.30. 1,153,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,797. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.