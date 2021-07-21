TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.