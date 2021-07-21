TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after buying an additional 1,548,590 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 274.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,609 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,619,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 203.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 542,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 363,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

