Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECK. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.