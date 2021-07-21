Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,245 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 154,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.