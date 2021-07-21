Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERIC. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

