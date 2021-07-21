Telefónica Deutschland’s (TELDF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.76 price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.76.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

