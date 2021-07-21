Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams Sells 60,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. 709,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 713.25. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $1,513,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $6,960,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

