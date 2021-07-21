Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.23-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25-19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.59 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. 1,437,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $73.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.97.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.