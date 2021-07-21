Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.23-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25-19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.59 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.
Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. 1,437,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $73.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.97.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
