Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,244,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,406,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

