Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEV. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$672.00 million and a P/E ratio of -645.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.66. Tervita has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$6.46.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

