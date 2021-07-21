Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend payment by 75.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $187.77 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.