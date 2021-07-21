The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) is Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares during the quarter. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son comprises about 4.6% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $83,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.27. 712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,491. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

