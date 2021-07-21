The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Argus currently has $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.75.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.