The Boeing (BA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect The Boeing to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Boeing to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

