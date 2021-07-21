The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Coca-Cola updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.240 EPS.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,562,802. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,776 shares of company stock worth $11,895,025. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

