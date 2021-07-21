The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,776 shares of company stock worth $11,895,025. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

