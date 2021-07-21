The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) EVP Sells $705,000.00 in Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 157,313 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $1,704,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 482.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.