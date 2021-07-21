The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

SAP stock opened at €121.48 ($142.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €117.88.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

