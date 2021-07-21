The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 336,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,716,000 after purchasing an additional 256,910 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $364.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.