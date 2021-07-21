The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

