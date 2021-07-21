The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Tensile Capital Management LP

Tensile Capital Management LP decreased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group accounts for about 4.1% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP owned 2.72% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $30,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.95.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

