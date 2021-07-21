The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

MCS opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.94. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.31.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. Analysts predict that The Marcus will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 725.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

