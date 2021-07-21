The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $869,616.54 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.99. 138,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.00. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in The Progressive by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,157,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,341,000 after purchasing an additional 298,533 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Progressive by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

