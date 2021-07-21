The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$82.77. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$82.34, with a volume of 2,729,480 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. CIBC cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$149.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,081,776. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

